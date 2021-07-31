Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Declines By 29.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UNCRY stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.96.

UNCRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

