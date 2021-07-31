Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Declines By 36.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEZNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

