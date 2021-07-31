Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Decreases By 61.3%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the June 30th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TPLWF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24. Temple & Webster Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.