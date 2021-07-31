Short Interest in Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Expands By 58.1%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,100 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the June 30th total of 300,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 950.2 days.

TWODF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TWODF stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

