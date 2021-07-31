Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Expands By 65.9%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the June 30th total of 2,163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 345.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.