Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 45.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEOAY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

