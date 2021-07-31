Short Interest in Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Declines By 45.4%

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEOAY shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Danske lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

