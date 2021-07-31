Short Interest in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Declines By 41.8%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the June 30th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $326.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.56. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

