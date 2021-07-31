Short Interest in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Expands By 48.6%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SONN stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Sonnet BioTherapeutics news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.