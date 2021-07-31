Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 58.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTK opened at $1.66 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

