Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 58.5%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDTK opened at $1.66 on Friday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

