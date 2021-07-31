Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Drops By 61.6%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OMRON by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $85.74. 6,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11. OMRON has a 52 week low of $69.82 and a 52 week high of $97.00.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

