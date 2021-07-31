Short Interest in Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Declines By 30.9%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NHNKY traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of -0.55. Nihon Kohden has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

