Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declines By 49.5%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 24,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 889.18 and a quick ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

