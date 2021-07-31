Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Grows By 45.0%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,375,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 3,441.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,471 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,786,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 340,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

