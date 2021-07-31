Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Declines By 36.9%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 313,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,975.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIPNF. Mizuho raised shares of NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NEC stock remained flat at $$50.10 during trading on Friday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. NEC has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

