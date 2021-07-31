Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Increases By 131.3%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MYMX remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 46,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,322. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on researching and developing vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, malaria, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and chikungunya.

