Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Rises By 133.2%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the June 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

MRVGF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Mirvac Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

