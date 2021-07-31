Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Expands By 51.8%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the June 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAYNF traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.24. 13,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

