Short Interest in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Grows By 49.4%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of LifeSci Acquisition II stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,346. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.