Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Increases By 100.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Li Ning stock traded down $11.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 194. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $308.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.47.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.