Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 104.5%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,202. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.