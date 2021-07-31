Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 104.5%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,202. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

