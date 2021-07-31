Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Expands By 155.6%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the June 30th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.62 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter.

