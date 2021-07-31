Short Interest in Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Grows By 148.8%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF opened at 1.50 on Friday. Imperium Group Global has a twelve month low of 0.95 and a twelve month high of 3.25.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

