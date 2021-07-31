Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rises By 172.4%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 172.4% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.55.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.