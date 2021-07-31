Short Interest in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Increases By 58.9%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Gencor Industries stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

