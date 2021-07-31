Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 53.5%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,621,500 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 3,484,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.7 days.

FirstRand stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

Get FirstRand alerts:

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.