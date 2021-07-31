Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Decreases By 38.5%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FTLB stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.