Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 61.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSL stock traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CSL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

