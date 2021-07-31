Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 73.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of RFI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 61,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,091. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

