Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Drops By 50.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CKNHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF remained flat at $$43.50 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62. Clarkson has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $45.93.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.