Short Interest in CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Declines By 50.0%

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOM remained flat at $$1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.44. CCOM Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter. CCOM Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

CCOM Group, Inc engages in the distribution of heating, ventilating & air conditioning, climate control systems, plumbing, and electrical supplies. It serves the contractors, consumers, builders, and the commercial and industrial sectors. The company was founded on October 28, 1964 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, NJ.

