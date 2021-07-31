Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Declines By 46.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

