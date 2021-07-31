Short Interest in Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Declines By 50.0%

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bexil stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. Bexil has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

About Bexil

Bexil Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and securities trading activities in the United States. Bexil Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

