Short Interest in Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) Declines By 50.0%

Bexil Co. (OTCMKTS:BXLC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Bexil stock remained flat at $$20.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. Bexil has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
About Bexil
