Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Drops By 59.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of BNMDF stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.