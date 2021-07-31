Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Drops By 59.3%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the June 30th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 409.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banca Mediolanum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

