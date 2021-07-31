Short Interest in Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Rises By 168.8%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
ASDRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
