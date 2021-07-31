Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Declines By 50.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on APELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

