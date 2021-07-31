Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Declines By 50.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on APELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

