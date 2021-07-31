Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Decreases By 60.1%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. 416,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,098. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

