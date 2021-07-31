Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 33.3%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AAPJ stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. AAP has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
AAP Company Profile
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.