Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Declines By 42.9%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447. 888 has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIHDF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

