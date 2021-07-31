Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

