Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FDM Group to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,184 ($15.47) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

