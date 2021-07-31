Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 159,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

