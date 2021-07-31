ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $608.10 and last traded at $592.66, with a volume of 51700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $583.35.

The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 22.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 155.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 783.85, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.96.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

