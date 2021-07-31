ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $725.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.85, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $418.53 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

