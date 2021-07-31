ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $575.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.85, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.