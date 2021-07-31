Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $130.65. 1,133,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

