Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $148.43 Average PT from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.65 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

