Semler Scientific (SMLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Semler Scientific to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, analysts expect Semler Scientific to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $120.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

