Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,862. The firm has a market cap of $279.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 2.52. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Select Interior Concepts Company Profile
Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.
