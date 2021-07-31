Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SKHSY opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.68. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.