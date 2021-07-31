Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.65 billion-$10.65 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 3,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,291. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.90.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

